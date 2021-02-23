Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its holdings in Booking by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,804,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,981.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,346.91. 17,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,010. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,392.97. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,948.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.