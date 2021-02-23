Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. 7,723,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

