Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $31.37 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.38 and its 200-day moving average is $200.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

