Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.82. 507,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,419. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

