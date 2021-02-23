Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Chevron stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 593,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $106.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.