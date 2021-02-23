Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 176,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

