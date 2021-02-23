Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.19. 72,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,926. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $424.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.