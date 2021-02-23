Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.07. The company had a trading volume of 70,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.66 and a 200 day moving average of $223.22. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

