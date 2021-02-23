Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.61. 79,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $123.03. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

