Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $158.06. 214,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,916. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

