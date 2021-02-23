Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,821,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 820,339 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.92 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37.

