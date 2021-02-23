Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWEGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CWEGF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.