Critical Comparison: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Charlie's alerts:

0.0% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Charlie’s and USANA Health Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $22.74 million 7.85 -$2.15 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.84 $100.53 million $4.41 21.05

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.72%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -90.00% N/A -207.32% USANA Health Sciences 10.57% 32.91% 22.26%

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.95, meaning that its share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Charlie’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 90 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.