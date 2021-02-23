Critical Review: SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) & CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SMC and CK Hutchison, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 0 1 3.00 CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SMC pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CK Hutchison shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and CK Hutchison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 20.08% 8.17% 7.34% CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC and CK Hutchison’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $4.84 billion 8.69 $1.02 billion $0.76 41.09 CK Hutchison $38.34 billion 0.75 $5.11 billion N/A N/A

CK Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than SMC.

Volatility and Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CK Hutchison has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats CK Hutchison on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. It also operates a network of approximately 15,700 retail stores that offer health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances in Asia and Europe, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and the Asia Pacific. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products; researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, water and sewerage, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

