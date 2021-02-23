CROAT (CROAT) Price Tops $0.0024

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 18% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $207,675.90 and $3.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000188 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,558,973 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.