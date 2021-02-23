Crown Advisors Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,900. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

