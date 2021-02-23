Crown Advisors Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Encore Wire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after purchasing an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,162 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $3,825,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 88.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Encore Wire stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,523. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

