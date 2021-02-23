Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth accounts for 2.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AdaptHealth worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

Shares of AHCO stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. 30,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -520.08.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

