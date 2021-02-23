Crown Advisors Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 2.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

NVR stock traded down $18.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,637.76. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,382. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,806.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,390.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,187.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,313 shares of company stock worth $10,156,509 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

