Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Castle International worth $34,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.74. 31,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

