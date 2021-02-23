Cryptaur (CPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $403.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.23 million and $403.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.74 or 0.00735538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.95 or 0.04536324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

