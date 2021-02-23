Crypto.com Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $811.88 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and $811.88 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.74 or 0.00735538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.95 or 0.04536324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,143,835,615 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

