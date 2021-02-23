Crypto Sports Market Cap Hits $326,414.95 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $326,414.95 and approximately $1,039.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

