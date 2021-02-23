Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading 47.6% Lower Over Last Week

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $239,500.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

