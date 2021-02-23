Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $322,319.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00058940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.51 or 0.04623728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars.

