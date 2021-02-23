Cryptocean 1-Day Volume Hits $25,108.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.10 million and $25,108.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

