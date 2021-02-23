CryptoFlow Tops One Day Volume of $25,374.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $25,374.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00451634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00067793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 170.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $221.09 or 0.00478499 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.