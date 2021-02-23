CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $209,932.56

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 96.3% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $209,932.56 and $1,599.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.07 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.79 or 0.02588702 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043476 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

