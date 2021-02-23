CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Trading 9.6% Higher

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) traded up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.16. 549,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 254,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 260,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

