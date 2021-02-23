CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,839 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of CSX worth $66,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 40.5% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.9% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 59.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

