CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.25 to C$17.00.

2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.14 and a 1 year high of C$16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.49%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

