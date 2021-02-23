CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: CRT.UN):
- 2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.25 to C$17.00.
- 2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.14 and a 1 year high of C$16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.74.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.49%.
