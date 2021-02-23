CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CTRRF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CTRRF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.50 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.25 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – CT Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRRF remained flat at $$12.14 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

