CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

ETR EVD traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €57.00 ($67.06). 138,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 1-year high of €59.60 ($70.12). The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,384.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

