CTX Virtual Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTXV) Trading Down 1.1%

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTXV)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12.

CTX Virtual Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTXV)

CTX Virtual Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells mobile communication and electronic devices. The company, through its subsidiary, Kaibida International Limited, designs and manufactures printed circuit boards, surface mounted technology components, and cellular telephones, including Smartphones and PDAs to network operators and original equipment manufacturers.

