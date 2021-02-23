Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

