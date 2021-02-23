Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 187,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,934,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 360,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,083,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,227 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $92,703,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 913,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $1,501,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $304,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,205 shares of company stock worth $88,310,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

