Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $328.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $338.77.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

