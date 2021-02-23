Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in PPL by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

