Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,377,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.