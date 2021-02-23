Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $328.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $338.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

