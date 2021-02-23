Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,871 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.