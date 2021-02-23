Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,295,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $470.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.30. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

