Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.59. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 132,509 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $50.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

