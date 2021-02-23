Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.59. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 132,509 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.
The company has a market cap of $50.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPIX)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.