Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 113%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $1,216,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 150,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,289. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.