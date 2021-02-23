CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $185.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00219643 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009320 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,802,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,802,188 tokens. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.