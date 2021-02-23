CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of CVB Financial worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after acquiring an additional 951,910 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 547,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 350,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,916 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Wedbush increased their price target on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

