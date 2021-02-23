CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.33

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 16915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

CVBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.