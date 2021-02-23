CVCoin Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $29,474.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 155.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00489170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00070849 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

