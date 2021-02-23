CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 34.4% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.42 million and $3.87 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00358316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.94 or 0.99836123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00131553 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

