Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.55

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 297062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

